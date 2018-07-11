US Open, 7 other sites to use serve, warmup clocks this year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US Open, 7 other sites to use serve, warmup clocks this year

LONDON (AP) - A 25-second serve clock will be used in main-draw matches at the U.S. Open and about a half-dozen other hard-court tournaments leading up to the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

The U.S. Tennis Association, ATP and WTA announced Wednesday that those events also will enforce pre-match time limits: Players will have one minute from walking on court until the coin toss, five minutes for warming up and a minute from the end of the warmup until the start of play. Players who don't abide by those limits will face fines.

Clocks will be visible on court.

If the serve clock runs out, the chair umpire will issue a time violation. Chair umpires will be able to pause the clock at their discretion.

The U.S. Open is the first Grand Slam tournament to use the serve and warmup clocks.

They also will be used at Washington, San Jose, Montreal, Toronto, Cincinnati, New Haven and Winston-Salem.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Murdoch's 21st Century Fox ups Sky bid to beat rival Comcast

    Murdoch's 21st Century Fox ups Sky bid to beat rival Comcast

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 4:15 AM EDT2018-07-11 08:15:20 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-07-11 11:17:35 GMT
    Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has increased its bid to take full control of Sky in a prolonged battle with Comcast for the lucrative pay TV service.More >>
    Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has increased its bid to take full control of Sky in a prolonged battle with Comcast for the lucrative pay TV service.More >>

  • Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

    Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-07-10 09:20:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-07-11 11:16:52 GMT
    In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    More >>

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    More >>

  • Prince Harry, Meghan to reflect on Irish history on tour

    Prince Harry, Meghan to reflect on Irish history on tour

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-07-11 10:55:45 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-07-11 11:05:33 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meet with Ireland's President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uactharain, on the second day of the Royal couple's visit to Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday July 11, 2018.(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meet with Ireland's President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uactharain, on the second day of the Royal couple's visit to Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
    Prince Harry and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, have met with the Irish president on their first official overseas trip as a married couple.More >>
    Prince Harry and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, have met with the Irish president on their first official overseas trip as a married couple.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly