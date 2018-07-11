NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 11

Wednesday morning came with news of several vehicle crashes, including one involving a police officer.
A crash involving a Richmond police vehicle happened early Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield police are looking for a man who fled and crashed on Powhite Parkway.
Power has been restored at Chippenham Hospital.
Some storms could happen tonight, but the main threat is south of Richmond.
Wednesday morning came with news of several vehicle crashes, including one involving a police officer.
The driver is described as a man wearing a red shirt, black pants and black hat.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.
Authorities say the incident is under investigation but appears to be an accident.
One police officer was so upset after seeing the footage he tracked down the suspect on his own, according to one of his colleagues.
The father contracted the disease while crabbing in a New Jersey river, according to his daughter.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a downtown crash Monday night.
A North Carolina couple entered plea agreements Tuesday admitting they forced three young girls into prostitution in Myrtle Beach.
Mid-South farmers filed a lawsuit against a company that they said sold them fake soybean seeds at a convention.
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.
