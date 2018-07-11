NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 11

Wednesday morning came with news of several vehicle crashes, including one involving a police officer.

What’s Going On?

A crash involving a Richmond police vehicle happened early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say a baby was ejected from a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that as of yet.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved was not hurt.

Chesterfield police are looking for a man who fled and crashed on Powhite Parkway.

Police said the man was armed and a firearm was found in the woods near the crash.

A chase started on Midlothian Turnpike about 2:20 a.m.

The driver was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Power has been restored at Chippenham Hospital.

Some patients had to be transferred to other hospitals due to the outage, which lasted a few hours.

Power was lost when a construction crew cut power lines serving the building.

The power went out about 2 p.m. and was back on with generators by 6:30 p.m. Full restoration came about 9 p.m.

A Thing to Know:

We could send someone to Mars by 2033, and 17-year-old Alyssa Carson probably wouldn’t be a bad choice.

How’s the Weather?

Some storms could happen tonight, but the main threat is south of Richmond.

What Day is It?

Wednesday, July 11 – 7/11 and 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees!

Say What?

A burglar broke into an escape room, couldn’t get out, called police for help, got out on his own and was still arrested.

Did You See the Game?

Croatia is playing England to see who will face France for the World Cup title.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Some pig!

Final Thought:

"One good thing about music: When it hits you, you feel no pain." – Bob Marley

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12