NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 11 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 11

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WWBT) -

Wednesday morning came with news of several vehicle crashes, including one involving a police officer.

What’s Going On?

A crash involving a Richmond police vehicle happened early Wednesday morning.

  • Witnesses say a baby was ejected from a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that as of yet.
  • Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
  • The officer involved was not hurt.

Chesterfield police are looking for a man who fled and crashed on Powhite Parkway.

  • Police said the man was armed and a firearm was found in the woods near the crash.
  • A chase started on Midlothian Turnpike about 2:20 a.m.
  • The driver was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Power has been restored at Chippenham Hospital.

  • Some patients had to be transferred to other hospitals due to the outage, which lasted a few hours.
  • Power was lost when a construction crew cut power lines serving the building.
  • The power went out about 2 p.m. and was back on with generators by 6:30 p.m. Full restoration came about 9 p.m.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

Some storms could happen tonight, but the main threat is south of Richmond.

What Day is It?

  • Wednesday, July 11 – 7/11 and 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees!

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Some pig!

Final Thought:

"One good thing about music: When it hits you, you feel no pain." – Bob Marley

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly