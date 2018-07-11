Driver flees on foot after eluding police, crashing on Powhite Parkway

Police said the driver was carrying a firearm and that a firearm was recovered in the woods. (Source: NBC12)

A vehicle ran from Chesterfield police early Wednesday morning and crashed on Powhite Parkway.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. on Midlothian Turnpike, but the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle merged onto South Powhite Parkway and wrecked on the shoulder. The driver then fled on foot.

The driver is described as a man wearing a red shirt, black pants and black hat. Police said he was carrying a firearm and that a firearm was recovered in the woods near the crash site.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12