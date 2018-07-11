Witnesses say baby was ejected in crash that injured 5

The police officer involved in the crash was not injured. (Source: NBC12)

Five people were injured in this crash on West Charity Street. (Source: NBC12)

Witnesses say a baby was thrown from a vehicle after a crash involving a Richmond police vehicle on West Charity Street.

Police say five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not confirmed a baby was ejected from the vehicle,

The officer involved in the crash was not injured.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

