Police say no one was ejected in crash that injured 5

The police officer involved in the crash was not injured. (Source: NBC12)

Five people were injured in this crash on West Charity Street. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police say no passengers were ejected from a minivan that collided with a Richmond police vehicle late Tuesday night.

Witnesses on the scene had said a child was ejected from the vehicle, but police said that is untrue.

Richmond police said an officer was responding to a call of a robbery in progress and crashed into a minivan at the intersection of St. Paul and West Charity streets.

The minivan struck a curb and overturned.

Five passengers, including a boy under 4 years old, were in the vehicle. The other passengers were two women, a man and a 17-year-old girl. All five were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond police identified the officer as Junius Thorpe. He was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

