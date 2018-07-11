China auto sales growth weakens in June amid trade battle

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Chinese visitors stand near a glass panel reflecting a Chinese auto brand Lifan X70 SUV on display at the China Auto Show in Beijing. China's auto sales growth decelerated in June, ...

BEIJING (AP) - China's auto sales decelerated in June, adding to economic worries for Beijing amid a worsening trade battle with Washington.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Wednesday sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose 2.3 percent in the most populous auto market, down from May's 7.9 percent.

Weakness in auto sales comes as China's economic growth cools after the government tightened controls on bank lending to curb surging debt.

