China auto sales growth weakens in June amid trade battle

BEIJING (AP) - China's auto sales decelerated in June, adding to economic worries for Beijing amid a worsening trade battle with Washington.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Wednesday sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose 2.3 percent in the most populous auto market, down from May's 7.9 percent.

Weakness in auto sales comes as China's economic growth cools after the government tightened controls on bank lending to curb surging debt.

