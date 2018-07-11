Angels overcome injury to Richards, beat Mariners 9-3 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Angels overcome injury to Richards, beat Mariners 9-3

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The Angels got 15 hits and overcame an injury to starting pitcher Garrett Richards, who left in the third inning with right forearm irritation. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

Simmons, seeking his first All-Star appearance as one of five candidates in online balloting for the final AL roster spot, hit a go-ahead double in a four-run fourth.

Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered to lift a Los Angeles offense that needed a boost. The Angels have won three of their past four games.

Seattle All-Star Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer, his 18th of the season, in the first inning for a 3-0 lead against Richards, who allowed three consecutive hits to begin the game. He exited in the third while pitching to Nelson Cruz.

Richards' velocity was down. After a 92 mph pitch, a trainer and Angels manager Mike Scioscia went to the mound, and the right-hander quickly walked off the field. Richards has been plagued by injuries during his career and this was just his second start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a left hamstring strain. He struck out eight in his previous outing.

Richards gave up three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole combined to pitch 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

Mariners starter Mike Leake (8-6) allowed seven runs - five earned - and 11 hits in four innings. Seattle has lost three of four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (sore back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected back in the rotation after the All-Star break. He had not been doing any side work between starts because of his back issues.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (right adductor strain) threw a bullpen and the Angels hope he can start Thursday. ... RHP Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make another rehab start Friday at Class A Inland Empire.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (9-5, 3.64 ERA) has gone at least six innings in 12 of his last 14 starts. He's 1-0 with a 3.91 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (5-5, 3.39) is seeking his first win since June 1. He allowed two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in Seattle during his last start, a loss.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

