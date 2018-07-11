Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Authorities in Saudi Arabia say a Defense Ministry official has been arrested on suspicion of accepting over $260,000 in a bribe.

A report Tuesday night by the state-run Saudi Press Agency says the official and two others have been arrested over the bribe, which was worth 1 million Saudi riyals.

The report did not name those involved, though the statement from prosecutors described the bribery as being over a contract between the Defense Ministry and a commercial company.

The report quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Muajab calling the bribery plot a "betrayal of trust."

Saudi Arabia under its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing corruption cases. However, a prominent monthslong corruption sweep late last year also saw the 32-year-old monarch further consolidate his power.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

    Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-07-10 09:20:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-07-11 04:52:21 GMT
    In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    More >>

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    More >>

  • Coach of England wins the nation's heart by being a nice guy

    Coach of England wins the nation's heart by being a nice guy

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-07-10 14:17:47 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-07-11 04:51:40 GMT
    (AP Foto/Matthias Schrader ). El técnico de Inlgaterra Gareth Southgate (derecha) festeja con Harry Maguire tras la victoria 2-0 ante Suecia en las semifinales del Mundial en Samara, Rusia, el sábado 7 de julio de 2018.(AP Foto/Matthias Schrader ). El técnico de Inlgaterra Gareth Southgate (derecha) festeja con Harry Maguire tras la victoria 2-0 ante Suecia en las semifinales del Mundial en Samara, Rusia, el sábado 7 de julio de 2018.
    In an age of tattoos, tongue piercings and political turmoil, a soft-spoken man in a dark blue waistcoat and striped tie is uniting England amid dreams of victory in soccer's World Cup.More >>
    In an age of tattoos, tongue piercings and political turmoil, a soft-spoken man in a dark blue waistcoat and striped tie is uniting England amid dreams of victory in soccer's World Cup.More >>

  • Demonstrators force Fox crew from Supreme Court broadcast

    Demonstrators force Fox crew from Supreme Court broadcast

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-07-10 20:46:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-11 04:35:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). A demonstrator sign as protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 9, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). A demonstrator sign as protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 9, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee.
    Fox News reporter Shannon Bream says the network had to move a live broadcast indoors after she felt threatened by demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
    Fox News reporter Shannon Bream says the network had to move a live broadcast indoors after she felt threatened by demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly