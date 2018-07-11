Saudi Arabia arrests defense official on bribery charges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Authorities in Saudi Arabia say a Defense Ministry official has been arrested on suspicion of accepting over $260,000 in a bribe.
A report Tuesday night by the state-run Saudi Press Agency says the official and two others have been arrested over the bribe, which was worth 1 million Saudi riyals.
The report did not name those involved, though the statement from prosecutors described the bribery as being over a contract between the Defense Ministry and a commercial company.
The report quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Muajab calling the bribery plot a "betrayal of trust."
Saudi Arabia under its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing corruption cases. However, a prominent monthslong corruption sweep late last year also saw the 32-year-old monarch further consolidate his power.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.More >>
Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsMore >>
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsMore >>
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menMore >>
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menMore >>
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.More >>
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>