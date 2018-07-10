Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 16 5 .762 -
Princeton (Rays) 13 8 .619 3
Danville (Braves) 11 9 .550
Pulaski (Yankees) 9 12 .429 7
Burlington (Royals) 4 17 .190 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 11 8 .579 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 11 8 .579 -
Bristol (Pirates) 10 10 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 10 .474 2
Greeneville (Astros) 6 13 .316 5

Tuesday's Games

Kingsport 13, Greeneville 12

Princeton 6, Bluefield 4

Pulaski 11, Bristol 2

Danville 10, Burlington 5

Elizabethton 15, Johnson City 1

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

