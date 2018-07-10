Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|16
|5
|.762
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|4
|17
|.190
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|11
|8
|.579
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|11
|8
|.579
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Greeneville (Astros)
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|Tuesday's Games
Kingsport 13, Greeneville 12
Princeton 6, Bluefield 4
Pulaski 11, Bristol 2
Danville 10, Burlington 5
Elizabethton 15, Johnson City 1
|Wednesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
