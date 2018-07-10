Machado hits 2 HRs, Orioles beat Yankees 6-5 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Machado hits 2 HRs, Orioles beat Yankees 6-5

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Manny Machado hit two home runs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-5 Tuesday night.

Greg Bird homered and drove in four runs for the Yankees, who own an inexplicable 4-5 record against the last-place Orioles.

Machado brought the Orioles back from deficits of 3-2 and 5-3 before Schoop won it in the ninth against Dellin Betances (1-3).

A hit batter, a double by Adam Jones and an intentional walk to Machado loaded the bases with one out. After Mark Trumbo struck out, Schoop hit a bouncer that glanced off the glove of Bird at first base and into right field.

Zach Britton (1-0) worked the ninth for Baltimore.

Bird hit a three-run homer and added a sacrifice fly to help New York go up by two runs in the seventh. But the lead wouldn't last.

Machado had a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh. Rumored to be traded before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, Machado has five multihomer games this season and 19 for his career.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner gave up five runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has gone eight straight starts without a victory.

After retiring the first 13 Yankees in order, Cashner gave up a single, issued a walk and yielded a home run to Bird.

Machado homered on the first pitch in the bottom half to tie it at 3.

The pattern continued in the seventh. After Bird hit a sacrifice fly and Neil Walker singled in a run, Machado made it 5-all with an opposite-field drive to right off Chad Green.

Coming off the disabled list after being sidelined for a month with two sore hamstrings, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He was pulled, as planned, after throwing 80 pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 2B Gleyber Torres (hip) will begin to ramp up baseball activities this week, manager Aaron Boone said. The hope is that Torres returns soon after the All-Star break. ... C Gary Sanchez (groin) participated in batting practice. Boone says the club will map out a rehab stint of at least one game with a timeline for a return similar to that of Torres.

Orioles: OF Jace Peterson sat out the game after bruising his knee in a collision with the wall on Monday night. ... RHP Chris Tillman (back) allowed four earned runs over 6 1/3 innings for Class A Frederick. He will likely get one more rehab start before the Orioles decide if they want him back in the majors, where he's 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA this season.

FRESH ARMS

The Orioles recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of RHP Jhan Marinez from Norfolk. Baltimore optioned RHPs Ryan Meisinger and Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk after both pitched multiple innings Monday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Struggling Sonny Gray (5-7, 5.85 ERA) will start the series finale on Wednesday night. Gray failed to get past the third inning in his last two starts, leaving open the possibility of a demotion to the bullpen. "I had to bad starts in a row. It's no secret," he said. "But at the end of the day I get a chance to compete, a chance to go out there and try to win a baseball game."

Orioles: With a victory Wednesday, Dylan Bundy (6-8, 4.08) will own more than a quarter of Baltimore's wins.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

