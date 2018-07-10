Patient warns of 'Balance Billing' after $1K trip to physician

A Glen Allen woman, fighting a surprise bill after receiving emergency care in the ER, is getting results after calling 12 On Your Side.

Sally Matchett went to an in-network hospital. She says she was blind-sided by a separate bill from the physician who treated her during her emergency room crisis.

It's called Balance Billing, and Matchett wants people to know it's happening before an emergency strikes and catches you completely off guard with a bill you never expected, like it did with her.

Matchett believed her life was on the line during the early morning hours of March 11.

"I was having chest pains, shortness of breath. I really thought I was having a heart attack," said Matchett.

The ER doctor at Henrico Doctors' Hospital Forest Campus administered immediate care and critical tests that showed it was Matchett's gall bladder, not her heart.

Great news...until her statement of benefits from Cigna Insurance arrived, showing coverage denied for the ER doctor.

"It's not fair how it went down. It was almost sneaky. No, I was not notified," said Matchett.

She went to a hospital she knew was in network. Cigna covered previous procedures there, but in this instance, the ER doctor is a member of James River Emergency Group - which doesn't have a contract with Cigna.

Matchett got a bill for $1,180.00. She called 12 for help

"I felt this was unethical," said Matchett.

12 On Your Side called all three organizations: Henrico Doctors' Hospitals, Cigna and James River Emergency Group. After our inquiry, the lawyer for the doctors' group called Matchett. He offered to settle her bill and reduced it to $191.00, the in-network allowable charge from Cigna.

"If I had not contacted Diane, I don't think this would have gone anywhere. I was hitting brick walls left and right," said Matchett.

Cigna responded in detail saying, in part that, James River Emergency Group has "declined to become a part of our network...When doctors remain out of network, many will bill the patient the difference between what they charged and what the insurance company covered - a practice known as balance billing."

NBC12 is still waiting for comment from Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

For now, Matchett is grateful for the personal win, but she says the public is still at risk.

"Me and the rest of the public that has Cigna, if they go and have emergency services at an HCA Hospital, their doctors will not be covered," said Matchett.

Cigna says one way that you might protect yourself is to call the physicians billing office and try to negotiate a lower bill. Meantime, if you have an issue or complaint you'd like us to look into or help you with, Call 12 at 345-1212.

