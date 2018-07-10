Amtrak holds flash sale for major cities in the Northeast

Amtrak is holding a flash sale on tickets for the Northeast. (Source: Pixabay)

Amtrak is selling tickets to and from locations along the Northeast Corridor at "a major discount."

The tickets are good for travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 9.

You can get a ticket from Richmond to D.C. for only $19. Here are some of the other sales:

New York City – Providence, $39

Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia, $29

New York City – Wilmington, $39

New York City – Philadelphia, $29

Baltimore – New York City, $39

Boston – New Haven, $29

Charlottesville - Washington, D.C., $19

Boston – New York, $39

New Haven – Washington, D.C., $49

New York City – Washington, D.C, $39

Boston – Philadelphia, $55

Amtrak offers free WI-Fi on the trains and allows small pets on many of them. The sale is valid on all Northeast Regional train service.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Amtrak.com

The flash sale ends July 13.

