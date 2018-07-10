GRTC: Vehicle crashes into Pulse bus, 5 claim injury

A Pulse bus was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, according to GRTC.

GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose says the vehicle tried to turn in front of the bus at Broad and Allen, after the Allison Street Station heading eastbound.

The vehicle caused minor damage to the bumper of the bus. Five passengers on the bus claimed they were injured and wanted to be checked out, but GRTC does not know if any were hospitalized.

The bus was pulled out of service. The rest of the passengers continued on the trip when another Pulse bus arrived.

Police have not released any information on the crash at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12