AMBER ALERT for 2 children after father allegedly stabs mom

Maryland Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children after their father allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and took off with the kids.

The children are 9-year-old Kingston Perry and 18-month-old Karina Perry. Police say their father, 35-year-old Dwight Perry, stabbed the victim at a home in the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland on July 10.

The victim is also the biological mother of Karina Perry.

They were last seen in a 2016 Blue Toyota Camry with Maryland tags: 5DF8922

If you see the suspect or the children, call police.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12