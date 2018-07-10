Amber Alert canceled, children found after father allegedly stabs mom

Maryland Police have canceled an Amber Alert for two children after they were found safe Tuesday night.

The Amber Alert was issued after their father allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and took off with the kids.

Police say 35-year-old Dwight Perry stabbed a woman at a home in the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland on July 10. The woman is the biological mother of one of the children. Perry is the father of both children.

Police have not said what charges Perry faces at this time.

