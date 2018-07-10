Retired Houston coach on AL staff after surviving blood clot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Retired Houston coach on AL staff after surviving blood clot

By The Associated Press

Retired Houston Astros first-base coach Rich Dauer will be among the coaches for the American League at next week's All-Star game.

Dauer was a part of Houston's World Series championship last season, but was rushed to a hospital immediately after the team's victory parade - surviving a difficult surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

The 65-year-old Dauer will join Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash on AL manager AJ Hinch's staff, MLB announced on Tuesday.

Also, first-year Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez will be among the coaches for the National League in the game at Nationals Park. He was invited to join this year's All-Star staff by NL and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who also selected Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black.

