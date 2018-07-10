Capitol Police: contractor defrauded govt. out of $30K

A woman faces several charges after she was accused of fraudulently taking $30,000 as a state government contractor.

Capitol Police arrested 34-year-old Latoya Cook after she was indicted on seven counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Police say Cook had been let go on June 30, 2016 from her position at Ampcus Inc., a Chantilly, Va.-based contractor for the Virginia Housing Development Authority. However, she continued to collect paychecks through March 2017.

Police say her time sheets appeared to have the signature of her immediate supervisor, but the sheets and signatures were all forgeries.

Cook collected $29,590.01 from Ampcus before she was arrested.

"While VHDA did not suffer a direct financial loss from the actions, the losses were incurred by Ampcus, a vendor participating in the state’s program for small, women-owned and minority businesses," Capitol Police released in a statement.

Cook is due in Henrico Circuit Court on July 12.

