Missing 5-day-old baby found safe in Southwest Virginia

Tatiana Lynn Bosier (Source: Virginia State Police) Tatiana Lynn Bosier (Source: Virginia State Police)
RADFORD, VA (WWBT) -

A 5-day-old baby reported missing on Tuesday afternoon was found safe in Pulaski, Radford Police said. 

Tatiana Lynn Bosier was initially reported missing and may have been with Andy Alexander Bosier. 

No other information has been released about Bosier. 

