Idaho teacher denies feeding puppy to snapping turtle

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho teacher accused of feeding a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
Preston Junior High School science teacher Robert Crosland made the plea Tuesday in Franklin County Magistrate Court.
He faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted at his trial scheduled to start Oct. 26. The school is in rural Preston, where the 2004 teen cult classic film "Napoleon Dynamite" was set.
Several parents came forward to say Crosland fed the puppy to the turtle on March 7. Several weeks later, state officials seized the turtle and euthanized it as a non-native species.
Crosland didn't respond to a message left by The Associated Press at the school.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.More >>
Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.More >>
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsMore >>
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsMore >>
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menMore >>
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menMore >>
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.More >>
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>