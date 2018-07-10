7-Eleven handing out free Slurpees on July 11 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

7-Eleven handing out free Slurpees on July 11

By Terrance Dixon, Digital Reporter
7-Eleven will hand out free Slurpees on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
Celebrating its founding birthday, 7-Eleven's annual Free Slurpee Day is upon us yet again.

On July 11 (7/11) the store is giving away free Slurpees. Customers can claim their complimentary small-size drink by stopping by a participating 7-Eleven store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The chain estimates they will hand out approximately 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day.

In addition to the free brain freeze, fans can choose from a variety of flavors, including this year’s cereal-flavored: Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

If the sugary frozen drinks aren’t for you, you still can cash in on some freebies in honor of 7-Eleven’s birthday celebration all week long, but the catch is you have to become a member of their rewards program by downloading the app or registering online to qualify.

Full details:

  • July 12: Free 7-Select Pure water with purchase of a Body Armor sports drink
  • July 13: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar
  • July 14: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smart Water
  • July 15: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies
  • July 16: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers
  • July 17: Free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with purchase of any fresh sandwich
  • July 18: Free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with purchase of any 7-Select nuts

