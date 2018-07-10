Bills' McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bills' McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend's face is baseless and false.

An Instagram post Tuesday from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids.

McCoy says in his own post on Instagram that it has been months since he's had any direct contact with his ex-girlfriend or the person who posted the accusations.

The woman who posted the accusations and the ex-girlfriend have not responded to messages left by The Associated Press. The AP generally does not identify people who may have been victims of abuse.

The Bills issued a statement saying they have been in contact with McCoy and the NFL and will continue gathering information. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the matter.

McCoy has never been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy against performance enhancing substances during his nine-year career.

McCoy turns 30 on Thursday and preparing to enter his fourth season with the Bills. He spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013 before being traded to Buffalo in 2015.

