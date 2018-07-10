Survey shows many don't know how much they'll need to retire

A recent study from Aperian found 34 percent of Millennials said they could retire comfortably on $200,000 or less. Bump that number to $500,000 and 55 percent said they could do it.More >>
A recent study from Aperian found 34 percent of Millennials said they could retire comfortably on $200,000 or less. Bump that number to $500,000 and 55 percent said they could do it.More >>
Police say the man walk into Gold-n-Diamonds on July 9, waited until employees were distracted and gained access to the jewelry display.More >>
Police say the man walk into Gold-n-Diamonds on July 9, waited until employees were distracted and gained access to the jewelry display.More >>
July 18 is National Hot dog day and I’m on a mission trying to find some of the weirdest hot dogs in Richmond.More >>
July 18 is National Hot dog day and I’m on a mission trying to find some of the weirdest hot dogs in Richmond.More >>
The weekend is getting closer, so don't give up.More >>
The weekend is getting closer, so don't give up.More >>
A building inspection is pending to determine the structure’s safety.More >>
A building inspection is pending to determine the structure’s safety.More >>
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.More >>
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.More >>
First responders reportedly believed the 3-year-old was sleeping after the accident, but he needed medical attention.More >>
First responders reportedly believed the 3-year-old was sleeping after the accident, but he needed medical attention.More >>
Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.More >>
Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.More >>
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.More >>
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.More >>
After a teacher gushed about her school, her students and the community, several strangers on her flight were inspired to donate to the low-income Chicago charter school.More >>
After a teacher gushed about her school, her students and the community, several strangers on her flight were inspired to donate to the low-income Chicago charter school.More >>
According to online court and jail records, former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott was arrested on a drug charge.More >>
According to online court and jail records, former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott was arrested on a drug charge.More >>
Back-to-school prep has taken a more somber tone after recent school shootings.More >>
Back-to-school prep has taken a more somber tone after recent school shootings.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued overnight for an Indiana boy authorities say is believed to be in "extreme danger."More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued overnight for an Indiana boy authorities say is believed to be in "extreme danger."More >>