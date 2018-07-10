Survey shows many don't know how much they'll need to retire

Retirement will cost much more than most people think. (Source: Pixabay)

Do you know how much you need to retire?

With questions about how much Social Security benefits will be in the future, it's a question Millennials and Generation X-ers should be researching.

A recent study from Aperian found 34 percent of Millennials said they could retire comfortably on $200,000 or less. Bump that number to $500,000 and 55 percent said they could do it. With retirement savings at $1 million, 75 percent of Millennials said they could retire comfortably.

Those sound like pretty big numbers, but the math shows it's not as safe as you may think.

The average American household spent a little more than $57,000 in 2016. That means a retirement fund of $200,000 would last about three and a half years. A $1 million fund would only cover 17 years of that average lifestyle.

And that doesn't account for inflation.

By the time Millennials hit retirement age 40 years from now, that $57,000 average spending turns into about $154,000 per year.

Being young is a huge advantage is terms of long-term savings, so starting as early as possible is the best thing to do, and a certified financial planner can help meet your goals.

