Amelia Schools superintendent fired

The superintendent of Amelia County Public Schools, Jack McKinley, was fired by the county's school board on Monday night.

The school board is now setting up a search for a replacement by the start of the school year.

The school board released the following statement:

We appreciate the educational strides accomplished under Dr. McKinley's leadership that brought two years of full accreditation of Amelia County Public Schools. We feel it is in the best overall interest of Amelia County Public Schools to move forward. We wish Dr. McKinley the best in his future endeavors.

