Power outage at Chippenham Hospital could last through 10 p.m.

Power has been knocked out at Chippenham Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that helicopters are being brought in to help transport patients from the hospital. Ambulances are also transporting patients to other hospitals.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that 11 patients were transported and that all other patients were safe.

Richmond fire officials say an underground power line was cut by a construction worker, which sparked the outage.

First responders also had to help people out of an elevator.

The power outage was first reported about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials say that power may be out until after 10 p.m. as crews repair the line.

The backup generator did not go on when the power line was accidentally cut, Dominion said.

