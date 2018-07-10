Elderly couple's medicine in jeopardy due to broken fridge

Richard and Cynthia Collins say their refrigerator/freezer hasn't worked since the beginning of June despite repair work from a Sears technician (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico couple is frustrated after the refrigerator they purchased from Sears, and attempted to have serviced twice, still doesn’t work.

Cynthia and Richard Collins, who are in their 70s and 80s, said they purchased the Kenmore Elite refrigerator/freezer in 2010, and do have a warranty for it.

In the beginning of June Cynthia said the refrigerator stopped working along with the freezer.

“It wasn’t producing any ice, and wasn’t keeping anything cold,” Cynthia said.

The Collins called customer service in order to get a technician out to service the unit, but said after the work on June 15 it still didn’t work.

“We had to wait three weeks for another appointment,” Richard said.

The Collins are frustrated about the issues with their refrigerator because they have to store necessary medication in a cool place so it doesn’t go bad. Right now they have some of it in a 40+ year old mini fridge. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/kB1RdsYnTS — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) July 10, 2018

The waiting has caused issues for the Collins, who need to keep their medication in the refrigerator.

“I can’t take a chance on the medication if it’s not cool,” Richard said. “I’ve had to throw it away.”

While the Collins wait for their third service appointment scheduled for July 21, they’ve been purchasing ice in order to keep their refrigerator as cool as possible.

“We’ve spent at least $100 in ice so far,” Cynthia said.

In an effort to keep the refrigerator cool, the Collins have purchased roughly $100 worth of ice since the fridge stopped working properly. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/vfO0UrsHeb — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) July 10, 2018

“Watching her go through the inconvenience of me hauling ice and trying to put it in the best area where you can save it… has been a hassle,” Richard added.

The Collins do have a 40-year-old mini refrigerator they’ve placed in their kitchen for the time being, and also have a larger freezer in their basement, which is also due for service.

Both Cynthia and Richard have discussed purchasing a new refrigerator/freezer if the third service appointment does not produce results, but are hesitant because of their fixed income.

A spokesperson for Sears said they were looking into the situation.

Karina Bolster will have more on this developing story during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

