Petersburg Police: Man missing after not showing up at veterans hospital

Louis Wingard Jr. was last seen on July 9. (Source: Petersburg Police)

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since about 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Louis Wingard Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Dupuy Road in Petersburg. He was driving a tan 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Virginia license of XSN-4702.

Police say he was heading to McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond, but did not show up.

Anyone with information about Wingard is asked to call Detective Keith Dennis at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

