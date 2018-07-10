5 children left alone, rescued from Virginia house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

5 children left alone, rescued from Virginia house fire

The youngest child was 6 months old. (Source: file photo) The youngest child was 6 months old. (Source: file photo)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Five children have been rescued from a house fire in Virginia after they were left alone in a home without working smoke detectors.

The Virginian-Pilot reports fire officials say the youngest child, a 6-month-old, was in critical condition at a hospital following the Saturday fire. The other children, ranging in age from 3 to 10, were taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Chesapeake Fire Department spokesman Steve Bradley said the fire started around noon when a skillet was left on a heated burner on a stove. The children were rescued by neighbors, and the fire was under control by 1 p.m. There was a single smoke detector on the second floor of the two-story house and it didn't work.

The fire department is investigating.

