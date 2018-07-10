3 schools formerly named for Confederate generals officially changed

The school formerly named for A.P. Hill is now named Cool Spring. (Source: NBC12)

New signs have gone up at three elementary schools in Petersburg, officially shedding them of their Confederate monikers.

The schools previously named for A.P. Hill, Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart are now called Cool Spring, Lakemont and Pleasants Lane, respectively.

School officials voted in February to change the name of the schools, which was effective as of July 1.

Signage outside the schools changed Tuesday, completing the transition from the old names to the new ones.

Petersburg estimated the name changes would cost $18,000 and received a $20,000 donation to go toward that effort before the vote to rename the schools was final.

