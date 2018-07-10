Credit card theft suspects wanted in Chesterfield

Two suspects are wanted after police say they took credit cards from parked cars.

The incidents happened June 18 at Woodlake Fitness Center and Midlothian YMCA.

Police say a male and female suspect rummaged through a purse left in a car in each location, took credit cards and left the purses behind.

After taking the cards, the suspects attempting to use them at several stores in the area.

Chesterfield police shared surveillance images of the two suspects, a bearded man wearing glasses and a woman wearing a distinctive mock athletic jersey with the number "01."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

