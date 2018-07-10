Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 16 4 .800 -
Princeton (Rays) 12 8 .600 4
Danville (Braves) 10 9 .526
Pulaski (Yankees) 8 12 .400 8
Burlington (Royals) 4 16 .200 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 10 8 .556 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 10 8 .556 -
Bristol (Pirates) 10 9 .526 ½
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 9 .500 1
Greeneville (Astros) 6 12 .333 4

Tuesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

  • It's official: Lakers announce LeBron James has signed

    Monday, July 9 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-07-10 00:44:15 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-07-10 14:42:27 GMT
    LeBron James has officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers after signing his contract.More >>
  • Kerber sets up Wimbledon semifinal vs Ostapenko

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-07-10 11:06:03 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-07-10 14:41:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018.
    Serena Williams is set to resume her quest for an eighth Wimbledon title as the women's quarterfinals take center stage on Tuesday.More >>
  • Players, referee brawl in youth basketball game

    Monday, July 9 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-07-10 02:39:19 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-07-10 12:58:44 GMT

    Apparently, words were exchanged between a player and a referee and it didn't take long for things to escalate.

    More >>

    Apparently, words were exchanged between a player and a referee and it didn't take long for things to escalate.

    More >>
