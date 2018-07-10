FBI: Dark web is like a 'drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world'

The FBI says the dark web is 'kind of like your new drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world.' (Source: NBC12)

It's a place you've probably never been - it's where guns, drugs and illicit activity are sold in the open.

This place is the dark web, and your information is likely being sold on it.

"It's kind of like your new drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world," said Supervisory Special Agent Mark Knoll with the Richmond FBI. He agreed to take us inside the dark web.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, NBC12's Rachel DePompa takes you inside the criminal underworld of the internet, where anything can bought and sold for the right price.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12