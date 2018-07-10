Chesterfield police investigation 'suspicious' fire

Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious fire after a homeowner said he extinguished a fire on his front porch.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Glendale Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
