Chesterfield police investigation 'suspicious' fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious fire after a homeowner said he extinguished a fire on his front porch.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Glendale Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

