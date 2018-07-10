Harlem ... Hollywood ... Norfolk, VA? Norfolk PD makes viral dance video

What happens when you get challenged to a lip sync competition and you have someone who resembles Bruno Mars on your staff?

Well, if you’re the Norfolk Police Department, you put that man front and center, let him dance to "Uptown Funk," give him some backup dancers and a "horn section" and record it for social media.

Norfolk PD posted the video, which quickly went viral, to its Facebook page responding to a challenge from the Corinth, TX, Police Department. In turn, the challenge was extended to police in Seattle, St. Louis and Virginia Beach.

The post also said the video was recorded in one take.

Officers amble about through hallways, clean their motorcycles and blow on orange traffic cones as if they were trumpets before joining the fire department outside for a dance party.

Don’t believe me? Just watch.

