South Korea, India plan to double bilateral trade by 2030

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup). South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, waves as he arrives with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Moon is on a three-day visit to India.
NEW DELHI (AP) - India and South Korea are expanding their business ties with an aim to increase bilateral trade to US $50 billion by 2030.

Visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday asked their business communities to enhance investment and promote joint ventures.

The bilateral trade between the two Asian countries was $20 billion in 2017.

Moon is on a four day state-visit to India and will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

The two leaders on Monday traveled in a metro train to Noida, in the outskirts of the India's capital, and inaugurated a new production facility of Samsung Electronics company.

The phone manufacturing unit is estimated to create more than 2000 jobs in India.

