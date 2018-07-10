Women's quarterfinals take center stage at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Women's quarterfinals take center stage at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Serena Williams is set to resume her quest for an eighth Wimbledon title as the women's quarterfinals take center stage on Tuesday.

Her opponent is 52nd-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy, who has never taken a set off Williams in their three previous meetings.

Williams is seeking to reclaim the title having been unable to defend her 2016 triumph due to her pregnancy.

The highest remaining seeded player in the women's draw - No. 11 Angelique Kerber - faces Daria Kasatkina, who plays in her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

One of former Wimbledon quarterfinalists Dominika Cibulkova and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will reach the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

The 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal and faces former French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens, who has also reached the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and Gilles Simon also finish their fourth-round match suspended overnight because of darkness. Del Potro leads two sets to one.

