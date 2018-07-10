NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 10

Some warmer weather is on the way, but Tropical Storm Chris off the coast of North Carolina is not expected to impact the Richmond area. However, you may want to rethink any beach plans for this weekend.
Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.
The third rescue effort to get the trapped soccer team out of a Thailand cave is underway.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after overnight crimes.
Today celebrates Edmund Clerihew.
You may wonder, "what did he do?"
He’s known for creating a four-line ditty
That tasks its creator to be a bit witty.
You’ve got to stay alert!
"Dogs look up to you. Cats look down on you. Give me a pig – he looks you in the eye and treats you as an equal." – Winston Churchill
Some warmer weather is on the way, but it's still nice out there.More >>
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people Sunday night in Williamsburg.More >>
The downtown Richmond area has a new option for fitness. The new YMCA opened its doors inside the SunTrust building, replacing its old location at the James Center.More >>
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.More >>
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.More >>
East Windsor police are investigating after a razor blade was found stuck in the handle of a shopping cart at Walmart on Sunday.More >>
