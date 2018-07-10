NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 10

Some warmer weather is on the way, but Tropical Storm Chris off the coast of North Carolina is not expected to impact the Richmond area. However, you may want to rethink any beach plans for this weekend.

What’s Going On?

Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh worked for Kenneth Starr on the investigation into Bill Clinton.

He served in the White House under George W. Bush, who appointed him to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has promised to oppose the nomination, and at least one Republican – Rand Paul – has expressed some concern about Kavanaugh.

The third rescue effort to get the trapped soccer team out of a Thailand cave is underway.

Officials hope to have all the boys rescued today.

The eight already rescued boys are considered to be in good shape.

They will have to stay in the hospital for about a week.

Two people have life-threatening injuries after overnight crimes.

One was shot and another stabbed late night to early morning Tuesday.

Richmond police have not released information about suspects or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

A Thing to Know:

Mooooooove on over to the nearest Chick-fil-A for an udder-ly sweet deal. Dress like a cow and get free chicken.

How’s the Weather?

Temperatures warm back up Tuesday, but it will still be a very nice day.

What Day is It?

Tuesday, July 10 – National Clerihew Day

Today celebrates Edmund Clerihew.

You may wonder, "what did he do?"

He’s known for creating a four-line ditty

That tasks its creator to be a bit witty.

Say What?

Airbus painted a new strange-looking plane to look like a beluga whale.

Did You See the Game?

A kickboxer in Mechanicsville has opened a gym to teach other people the sport.

Adoptable Animal(s)

You’ve got to stay alert!

Final Thought:

"Dogs look up to you. Cats look down on you. Give me a pig – he looks you in the eye and treats you as an equal." – Winston Churchill

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12