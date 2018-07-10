Victims left with life-threatening injuries in separate incidents overnight

Police on the scene of a stabbing on Selden Street. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police are investigating separate incidents where a victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

A shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road off Jefferson Davis Highway.

In the other incident, a stabbing victim was left with life-threatening injuries in the 2300 block of Selden Street near Armstrong High School.

When police arrived the suspect had fled and the victim was left to die.

Police have not released information about either suspect or what led to the crimes.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

