Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|16
|4
|.800
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|12
|8
|.600
|4
|Danville (Braves)
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|Burlington (Royals)
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|10
|8
|.556
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|10
|8
|.556
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Greeneville (Astros)
|6
|12
|.333
|4
|Monday's Games
Elizabethton 2, Danville 0
Greeneville 4, Burlington 3
Johnson City 4, Pulaski 3
Bristol 4, Princeton 1
Bluefield 10, Kingsport 9, 10 innings
|Tuesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
