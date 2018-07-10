Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 16 4 .800 -
Princeton (Rays) 12 8 .600 4
Danville (Braves) 10 9 .526
Pulaski (Yankees) 8 12 .400 8
Burlington (Royals) 4 16 .200 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 10 8 .556 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 10 8 .556 -
Bristol (Pirates) 10 9 .526 ½
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 9 .500 1
Greeneville (Astros) 6 12 .333 4

Monday's Games

Elizabethton 2, Danville 0

Greeneville 4, Burlington 3

Johnson City 4, Pulaski 3

Bristol 4, Princeton 1

Bluefield 10, Kingsport 9, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

