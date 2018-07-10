SoftBank raises stake in Yahoo Japan in purchase from Altaba - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SoftBank raises stake in Yahoo Japan in purchase from Altaba

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese internet company SoftBank Corp. is investing about $2 billion to raise its stake in Yahoo Japan through an acquisition from U.S. investment company Altaba Inc.

SoftBank has been boosting its collaboration with Yahoo Japan, a search-engine company, to strengthen its e-commerce, smartphone services and other businesses.

The deal, announced Tuesday in a statement from Softbank will raise its stake in Yahoo Japan to 48 percent from about 43 percent. The three-way transaction between Altaba, SoftBank and Yahoo Japan will cut Altaba's stake to 27 percent.

SoftBank, a leading Japanese telecommunications company, has financial-technology, ride-booking services, solar energy and the Pepper human-shaped companion robot among its widespread businesses.

It also owns British semiconductor company ARM, an innovator in the "internet of things," and a Japanese baseball team, the Softbank Hawks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

