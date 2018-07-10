Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Two ambulances with flashing lights leaves the cave rescue area in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018. The ambulance has left the cave complex area hours after the start of the second phase o...

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). One of two ambulances with flashing lights leaves the cave rescue area in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018. The ambulance has left the cave complex area hours after the start of the second ...

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). People check their mobile phones for update while waiting at a military airbase during emergency helicopter evacuation in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018. Four more of the boys trapped for over two...

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). An emergency team believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave heads to the hospital in Chiang Rai in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). An ambulance waiting for arrival of helicopter of the rescued boys from the flooded cave, in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018.

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - A Thai public health official says the eight boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players.

Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, deputy director-general of the Public Health Ministry, said Tuesday that the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food.

He said two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling."

He said, "the kids are footballers so they have high immune systems."

The second group of four rescued on Monday are aged 12 to 14.

Family members have seen at least some of the boys from behind a glass barrier.

Four boys and their soccer coach remain in the cave.

