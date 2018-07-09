Players, referee brawl in youth basketball game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Players, referee brawl in youth basketball game

BARTOW COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - A brawl broke out during an basketball game this weekend in Georgia.

Apparently, words were exchanged between a player and a referee and it didn't take long for things to escalate.

Players and coaches said the brawl broke out at the end of a semifinal game between Chicago's Raw Athletics and the Houston Raptors.

"It's just disgusting to watch," Chicago’s coach Howard Martin said.

Martin said he and his team were disqualified from the tournament, but he wanted to let the world know what really happened before the melee.

"One of my players, he had words with the referee. I think he was complaining about a call or something," Martin explained.

Martin said this video shows the ref handing out a technical foul before ejecting his player.

You can hear the crowd's reaction just before punches started to fly.

"The player was walking back toward the bench and the ref pushed the player and they squared up," Martin recalled.

Houston coach Bobby Benjamin said he couldn’t really see the punches. But he did say he saw a player bump into the ref.

He's not exactly sure what started the fight.

"You're not going to like all calls. I don't agree with the player shoulder bumping the official," Benjamin said.

The referee management issued a statement on Twitter saying they were "disappointed" with the incident and that "behavior like this by any party will not be tolerated."

The Amateur Athletic Union said in a statement that the tournament, titled "The Association Finals," was not an AAU event. 

"The incident at the non-AAU basketball event in Georgia is unfortunate," said Dr. Roger J. Goudy, AAU President/CEO. "The AAU organization takes the safety and well-being of our athletes, coaches and officials very seriously. Any such behavior is never tolerated at licensed AAU events and, for those groups who fraudulently represent themselves as AAU, we will pursue all legal remedies."

Edit: The story had incorrectly stated the game was at an AAU-sanctioned event.

