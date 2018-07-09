Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|15
|4
|.789
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Danville (Braves)
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|10
|7
|.588
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|Monday's Games
Elizabethton 2, Danville 0
Greeneville at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol 4, Princeton 1
Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
C. J. Prosise, a Petersburg native and Seattle Seahawks running back, hosted the free camp for kids age 11 to 15.More >>
C. J. Prosise, a Petersburg native and Seattle Seahawks running back, hosted the free camp for kids age 11 to 15.More >>