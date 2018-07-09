Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 15 4 .789 -
Princeton (Rays) 12 8 .600
Danville (Braves) 10 9 .526 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 8 11 .421 7
Burlington (Royals) 4 15 .211 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 10 7 .588 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 10 8 .556 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 10 9 .526 1
Johnson City (Cardinals) 8 9 .471 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 12 .294 5

Monday's Games

Elizabethton 2, Danville 0

Greeneville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol 4, Princeton 1

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 11 a.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

