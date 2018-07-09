YMCA opens new location in downtown Richmond

The downtown Richmond area has a new option for fitness. The new YMCA opened its doors inside the SunTrust building, replacing its old location at the James Center.More >>
The downtown Richmond area has a new option for fitness. The new YMCA opened its doors inside the SunTrust building, replacing its old location at the James Center.More >>
Detectives say the suspects entered the Walmart, grabbed a purse and a Star Wars “Wookie” mask, then loaded up as many cell phones as they could carry before taking off in a black sedan.More >>
Detectives say the suspects entered the Walmart, grabbed a purse and a Star Wars “Wookie” mask, then loaded up as many cell phones as they could carry before taking off in a black sedan.More >>
Virginia State Police say they arrested 42 drunk drivers during the 48-hour traffic safety initiative.More >>
Virginia State Police say they arrested 42 drunk drivers during the 48-hour traffic safety initiative.More >>
Police were called to the 300 block of W 24th Street around 3:47 p.m.More >>
Police were called to the 300 block of W 24th Street around 3:47 p.m.More >>
A mom has filed a criminal complaint after she says her daughter was slapped by an instructor at daycare.More >>
A mom has filed a criminal complaint after she says her daughter was slapped by an instructor at daycare.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the next justice to join the Supreme Court of the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the next justice to join the Supreme Court of the United States.More >>
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.More >>
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.More >>
A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.More >>
A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
The Lee County coroner has confirmed a double fatality accident on Monday just before 6 a.m.More >>
The Lee County coroner has confirmed a double fatality accident on Monday just before 6 a.m.More >>
An 18-wheeler is stuck on the side of an overpass at the intersection of I-20 and Loop 49More >>
An 18-wheeler is stuck on the side of an overpass at the intersection of I-20 and Loop 49More >>
Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton confirmed several people were assaulted, but he is unsure the number of victims, the extent of their injuries or the circumstances regarding the assault.More >>
Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton confirmed several people were assaulted, but he is unsure the number of victims, the extent of their injuries or the circumstances regarding the assault.More >>
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>