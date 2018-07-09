YMCA opens new location in downtown Richmond

The downtown Richmond area has a new option for fitness.

“We’re really excited to be opening up our facility. Today is the first day," said Chief Operating Officer Megan O’Neill.

The new YMCA opened its doors inside the SunTrust building. It replaces the old location at the James Center, which ended operations on June 29.

Compared to the previous site, the new location will be less than half the size of that, at 12,000 square feet. Even if it sounds small, it still packs a mean punch.

“We know people don’t like change, so we're a little bit nervous about this move, but everyone has said they call it the 'wow factor,'" said O'Neill. "They've come on in and didn't realize it is as big as it is."

With a wide variety of equipment and classes, this gym has something to offer everyone.

"We have group exercises class. We have a full compliment of cardio equipment, strength training equipment. We will be starting virtual classes within the next couple of weeks," said O'Neill.

For the busy lunch rush, this is just another item on the menu.

"People that work downtown are able to come over here on their lunch break, or after work, or first thing in the morning,” said O'Neill. "We also do express classes during lunch, so you can come on in, get in and get out as quickly as you can."

This new YMCA looks to keep up with Richmonders’ busy lifestyle. It will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"This used to be an old library, so it's come a long way. It looks really good. We're happy to be here,” said O'Neill.

Anyone who works in the building will get a free three-month membership.

