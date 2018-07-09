Sheriff: Cell phone bandits busted after targeting several Walmarts

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says three people are in custody after they stole over $1,200 worth of cell phones from a Walmart.

The suspects, 20-year-old Tiearia Bailey, 18-year-old Patrick Hawkins and 20-year-old Keely Johnson, all face several charges in connection to the shoplifting.

Detectives say the suspects entered the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza on June 24, grabbed a purse and a Star Wars “Wookie” mask, then loaded up as many cell phones as they could carry before taking off in a black sedan.

The investigation revealed surveillance footage that allowed the detectives to identify the vehicle and locate the suspects. They also discovered that the suspects were pawning the cell phones.

Detectives say Johnson admitted that the three worked together to steal cell phones from Walmart stores throughout Fredericksburg.

The three suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

