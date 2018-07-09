Police arrest nearly 1 person per hour for DUI during July 4 holiday

Virginia State Police remained busy during the Fourth of July holiday to keep the roads safe from drunk drivers.

Police say they arrested 42 drunk drivers during the 48-hour traffic safety initiative, which ran from the beginning of July 3 to the end of July 4.

"Every impaired driver who makes the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle puts countless other lives at risk of injury or death," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We need every Virginian to make the smart, safe and sober decision to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Troopers also stopped nearly 5,000 speeders and over 1,200 reckless drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunk-driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year.

