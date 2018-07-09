Body found in vehicle in Richmond

Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a vehicle on Monday.

Police were called to the 300 block of W 24th Street around 3:47 p.m. When they arrived, they found the person dead.

The Medical Examiner is on scene to determine the cause of death. Police have not identified the deceased at this time.

