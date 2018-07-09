Body found in vehicle in Richmond

A mom has filed a criminal complaint after she says her daughter was slapped by an instructor at daycare.More >>
The burglary occurred in the 2000 block of Arvin Drive on July 7.More >>
The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is has announced the winners of the 2018 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday night.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people Sunday night in Williamsburg.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.More >>
One family is desperate to lay their loved one to rest after he died in an accident at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.More >>
An 18-wheeler is stuck on the side of an overpass at the intersection of I-20 and Loop 49More >>
The plane is a variation on the Airbus A330-200 airliner and is used to move major sections of the manufacturer's planes.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police. WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...More >>
Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
