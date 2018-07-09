Police looking for suspect in Chesterfield home burglary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police looking for suspect in Chesterfield home burglary

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Chesterfield burglary suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police) Chesterfield burglary suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are trying to identify a man after a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred in the 2000 block of Arvin Drive on July 7. The suspect stole electronics, tools and other items.

If you can help, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

