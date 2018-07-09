Police looking for suspect in Chesterfield home burglary

Police are trying to identify a man after a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred in the 2000 block of Arvin Drive on July 7. The suspect stole electronics, tools and other items.

If you can help, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

We are trying to identify the man in these photos. If you have any information, please call @CrimeSolversCCH at 804-748-0660 or @CCPDVa at 804-748-1251. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at https://t.co/qHtQhnTAqJ. pic.twitter.com/Fn67j5ITTp — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) July 9, 2018

