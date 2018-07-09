Woman found dead in vehicle had 'obvious signs of trauma'

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday night.
Police found a woman - 30-year-old Cherrelle Lee Woolfolk - dead from "obvious signs of trauma" in a vehicle near Pilots Lane and Elberon Court around 8:35 p.m.
This area is just off East. Laburnum Avenue.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
