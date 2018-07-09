Mother found dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' was shot in head

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a homicide after a mother was found shot to death in a vehicle on Sunday night.

Police found a woman - 30-year-old Cherrelle Lee Woolfolk - dead from "obvious signs of trauma" in a vehicle near Pilots Lane and Elberon Court around 8:35 p.m. That's right next to the St. Luke Apartment Complex where Woolfolk lived. St. Luke Apartments were formerly Essex Village.

The medical examiner said Tuesday that Woolfolk was shot in the head.

his area is just off East. Laburnum Avenue.

There are now candles on the curb next to where Woolfolk's car was found.

The community is devastated and in disbelief.

Shonta Washington was Woolfolk's neighbor.

"It's shaken our community," Washington said. "There is a silence. You can tell, there is a real silence out here. No one deserves that - it's just sad. She was a nice person, she always had a smile on her face. I just hope they find out whoever did it and get justice for her and her kids."

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

