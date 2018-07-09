Trump says US had opposed formula limits, not breastfeeding

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. opposed a World Health Assembly resolution to encourage breastfeeding because it called for limits on the promotion of infant formula, not because of objections to breastfeeding, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday.
Trump criticized The New York Times for reporting that U.S. officials sought to remove language that urged governments to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, along with language calling on policymakers to limit the promotion of food products, such as infant formula, that can be harmful to young children.
The Times reported that the U.S. effort this spring during the U.N.-affiliated world health meeting was largely unsuccessful and that most of the original wording remained.
Trump wrote, "The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don't believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty."
The Times reported that the U.S. delegation embraced the interests of infant-formula manufacturers.
Responding to Trump with a tweet of its own, the newspaper said, "Our report is accurate," and provided a link to its article.
Government doctors and scientists have long called attention to the health benefits of breastfeeding, both in economically advanced countries and developing nations.
A 2011 surgeon general's report concluded that "breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant's nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children."
Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it's "patently false" to portray the U.S. position as "anti-breastfeeding."
The administration also denied that U.S. officials had threatened trade sanctions in the debate over the breastfeeding resolution.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The royal couple named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.More >>
The royal couple named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>